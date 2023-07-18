Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Bananas Foster program

By Becky Sattero and Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special guest from the Savannah Bananas family joined WTOC to share how you can make a difference by supporting local families through their special initiative.

The Savannah Bananas are known for their on-the-field antics. Now, they are hoping to take their fan first approach into the community.

Recently the Bananas launched a new non-profit called Bananas Foster.

