Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 07-18-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hot and humid now add hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke; some of that elevated smoke has helped to keep temperatures down a bit overall. It feels like 108° in Beaufort and the sea breeze is trying to make a move but will be later this afternoon and we’ll remain mostly dry this afternoon with few isolated downpours maybe 5-7pm.

Daybreak Wednesday 75°, mostly sunny potentially hazy again, but not as foggy. There will be a line of storms in the upstate SC; the question is whether it makes it here. Timing of it is uncertain as well and hopefully it could keep our temperatures especially west of I-95 in the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Rain chances west of I-95 30% and 20% closer to the coast. Highs in Savannah to Bluffton to Rincon to Ridgeland and Darien will be closer to 98°.

Thursday and Friday most of us will reach the upper 90s with a few cities reaching 100°; even the beaches get into the low 90s. Dew points will also trend upward, which will lead to higher heat indices. Possibly a heat advisory will be issued but either way; please be heat smart.

Still tracking a cold front this weekend that will likely become stationary. That will increase our afternoon rainstorm chances and lower our afternoon highs closer to normal, that is 93°.

Rip Currents: should be a low risk for South Carolina beaches for Wednesday; however, Tybee has been reporting rip currents the past few days, so a moderate risk was maintained for the Georgia beaches.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement
The Bar Bar is closing after 30 years
Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
Central Missionary Baptist Church
Lightning strike causes fire at Savannah church

Latest News

WTOC First Alert Weather
Upper 90s settle in for the week
Andrew's noon forecast 7.18
Andrew's Tuesday AM forecast 7.18
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast