Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 07-18-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hot and humid now add hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke; some of that elevated smoke has helped to keep temperatures down a bit overall. It feels like 108° in Beaufort and the sea breeze is trying to make a move but will be later this afternoon and we’ll remain mostly dry this afternoon with few isolated downpours maybe 5-7pm.

Daybreak Wednesday 75°, mostly sunny potentially hazy again, but not as foggy. There will be a line of storms in the upstate SC; the question is whether it makes it here. Timing of it is uncertain as well and hopefully it could keep our temperatures especially west of I-95 in the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Rain chances west of I-95 30% and 20% closer to the coast. Highs in Savannah to Bluffton to Rincon to Ridgeland and Darien will be closer to 98°.

Thursday and Friday most of us will reach the upper 90s with a few cities reaching 100°; even the beaches get into the low 90s. Dew points will also trend upward, which will lead to higher heat indices. Possibly a heat advisory will be issued but either way; please be heat smart.

Still tracking a cold front this weekend that will likely become stationary. That will increase our afternoon rainstorm chances and lower our afternoon highs closer to normal, that is 93°.

Rip Currents: should be a low risk for South Carolina beaches for Wednesday; however, Tybee has been reporting rip currents the past few days, so a moderate risk was maintained for the Georgia beaches.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

