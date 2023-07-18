Sky Cams
Jesup man pleads guilty after shooting that left one man injured in 2021

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A Jesup man pleads guilty after a shooting that left one man injured in 2021.

39-year-old Lavonte Tamar Stokes pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The plea was negotiated in Wayne County on July 10, 2023.

The Jesup Police Department investigated the incident. The shooting happened on Cherry Street on June 16, 2021.

Stokes, owed a sum of money to the victim, and was not happy that the victim was telling other people that Stokes owed him money, according to police.

Police say, Stokes called the victim and meet the victim at his business around 8:20 a.m.

The victim walked outside to meet Stokes and got into Stokes’ vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, Stokes pulled a gun on the victim. As Stokes pulled the trigger, the victim was able to grab the barrel of the gun and push it away while he attempted to get out of the vehicle.

The first shot grazed the victim’s right hand and the second shot struck his right calf as he was exiting the vehicle.

The victim ran down the middle of the street and collapsed as he saw Stokes drive off.

According to Wayne County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney, Stokes did not believe the victim would come to the trial, but subsequently changed his mind and accepted the plea agreement on the day the trial was to start.

Stokes was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison with a possibility of parole after 8 years.

