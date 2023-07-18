Sky Cams
Memorial Health doctors share their thoughts on over-the-counter birth control

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the country each year are unintended, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Memorial Health doctors are weighing in on the FDA’s approval of over the counter birth control.

Typically when a woman decides she wants to start birth control pills, she has a consultation with her gynecologist.

Soon, over the counter birth control pills will be hitting the shelves at stores and pharmacies. It’s something Dr. William Osborne at Memorial Health approves of saying it’s an avenue for women’s reproductive rights.”

Opill making history as the first birth control pill to be sold without a prescription.

“Norgestrel is the generic name for the pill. It’s been available for almost 50 years by prescription so it’s been well studied.”

Dr. Osborne says there is a questionnaire in each packaging that’s very important to read.

He says women should take a pregnancy test before starting. Women who have a history of breast cancer also shouldn’t take it.

A report from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists encourages women to still get their yearly exams, even though they don’t need a doctor to prescribe birth control pills.

“Think about the other things that go along with being sexually active, the risks that go with that. STDs and other things, so prevention of pregnancy is not the only thing. The other thing is I would read the packaging insert very carefully to make sure it’s right for that person,” Dr. William Osborne said.

Dr. Osborne says Opill should be available in our area early next year.

