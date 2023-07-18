New Bulloch County Boys & Girls Club director coming from Candler Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The new club director will come in with a decade of experience from just a half hour away.

Lawana Marlin will leave the Boys & Girls Club of Candler County to take on the same job in Bulloch County.

“I felt like this is where I needed to be. I have the love for kids. I have a love for Bulloch County,” Marlin said.

Despite being a smaller community, she says the Candler Club has almost comparable numbers to Bulloch County. Board members say her experience and attitude won them over.

“I think what sealed the deal, so to speak, is her passion for kids, her commitment to building relationships in the community, the established relationship she has with the community already,” Board Chairman Scott Marchbanks said.

Marlin said. the key to a successful club is connecting with those you hope to serve.

“I know the parents. I know the grandparents. I know my kids. The parents can call me. They have my personal number,” she said.

She’ll start August 1.

