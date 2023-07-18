Savannah-Chatham’s Back to School Expo is this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The back-to-school calendar is full of shopping, planning, organizing, and so much more.

This weekend, students in Savannah-Chatham County schools have a chance to engage with school district staff and get a lot of good info, all in one place.

The SCCPSS Back to School Expo is Saturday at the Savannah Civic Center. Please click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.