Savannah-Chatham’s Back to School Expo is this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The back-to-school calendar is full of shopping, planning, organizing, and so much more.

This weekend, students in Savannah-Chatham County schools have a chance to engage with school district staff and get a lot of good info, all in one place.

The SCCPSS Back to School Expo is Saturday at the Savannah Civic Center. Please click here for more information.

