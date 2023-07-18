Sky Cams
Trial begins for Marine Corps recruit that died during a 13-week training course in Parris Island

Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible."(U.S. Marine Corps)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial for a Marine Corps recruit that died during a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island started Monday.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks, according to officials.

Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, died in 2021 during an exercise known as “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training.

Below is a list of the referred charges:

- Article 92 (Dereliction of Duty resulting in Death)

- Article 92 (Dereliction in the Performance of Duties)

- Article 92 (Violation of a Lawful General Order) x 2

- Article 93 (Cruelty, Oppression, or Maltreatment of Subordinates)

- Article 131b (Obstruction of Justice)

- Article 134 (Negligent Homicide)

