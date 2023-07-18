Trial begins for Marine Corps recruit that died during training course at Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial for a Marine Corps recruit that died during a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island started Monday.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks, according to officials. Staff Sgt. Steven Smiley is charged with dereliction of duty resulting in death.

Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, died in 2021 during an exercise known as “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training.

Below are all the charges Smiley is facing:

Article 92 (Dereliction of Duty resulting in Death)

Article 92 (Dereliction in the Performance of Duties)

Article 92 (Violation of a Lawful General Order) x 2

Article 93 (Cruelty, Oppression, or Maltreatment of Subordinates)

Article 131b (Obstruction of Justice)

Article 134 (Negligent Homicide)

