Upper 90s settle in for the week

WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The heat really cranks up on Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90ss on Tuesday, which is a few degrees above average for this time of year. Our rain chance is low and will be isolated to coastal areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beach forecast: Rain chances remain low, but remember to wear sunscreen! Wave heights should remain under three feet, but be careful, there is a moderate risk for rip currents on Tuesday.

Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 90s. A few communities could reach 100 degrees for the first time this year! Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoons. Be sure to remain hydrated and take breaks from the heat! Afternoon highs should remain below record levels. A heat advisory will still be possible, especially on Friday.

Rain chances increase over the weekend, as a cold front approaches.  The timing appears to be during the afternoon and evening of Saturday for showers. Our highs will then be knocked down into the low to mid 90s this weekend into Monday.

Tropical Update:

Subtropical Depression Don will continue to hang out in the Central Atlantic, between Bermuda and the Azores. This system could restrengthen into a Subtropical Storm by the end of the week. There will still not be an impact to land.

