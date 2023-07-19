Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Authorities issue Amber Alert for 11-month-old in Texas

Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who is supposed to...
Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who is supposed to be in the custody of Child Protective Services.(Tyler police)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who has not been surrendered by his mother to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Officials said the Tyler Police Department received a report on July 14 at 1:30 p.m. from Child Protective Services stating they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into custody from a West Mims Street residence.

The child was not at the residence and is now believed to be in the custody of his 26-year-old mother, Tarhondia Jackson, according to Tyler police.

A Smith County judge has issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Authorities say the child is 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Jackson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The baby is believed to be with his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, though she was supposed to...
The baby is believed to be with his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, though she was supposed to surrender him to CPS.(TEXAS DPS)

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Tyler police at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah
Mallory Beach
Wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach reaches $15 million settlement
Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
The Bar Bar is closing after 30 years
Central Missionary Baptist Church
Lightning strike causes fire at Savannah church

Latest News

Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border
In this image made from video, a cylindrical object is seen on beach in Green Head, Australia,...
Car-sized object that washed up on remote beach is thought to be space junk
Australians react to mystery object that washed ashore on remote beach
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison