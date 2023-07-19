Chatham Co. Health Department hosting back-to-school clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The school year is quickly approaching and that means back to school screenings and vaccinations are underway.

Whether it be required schools screenings or required vaccines, staff at the Chatham County Health Department say it’s best to get those things done as early as you can ahead of the school year to save yourself and staff a headache.

Students going to pre-K or Kindergarten, 7th grade and 11th grade all need certain vaccines or boosters before starting school.

Peebles also says if your kid is going to a Georgia school for the first time, they’ll need to get an eye, dental, ear and nutrition screening. You can get these screenings, that are typically $30, done for free at the health department’s clinic this Thursday from 8 to 5 pm.

Vaccines will also be offered at the clinic but they are not free. There are low cost options if you are uninsured.

You can also schedule appointments for both screenings and vaccines.

“Don’t wait until the last minute. Don’t wait until the week that school starts. Go ahead and give us a call because if you wait much longer, you will get an appointment but it’s going to be 2, 3, 4 weeks out. Go ahead and call us and we can go ahead and get your kiddo taken care of and they can go to school first day no problems,” Peebles said.

If you miss the first screening clinic, there is one more happening on July 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eisenhower location.

