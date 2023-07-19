Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for missing and possibly endangered man

Genaro Sosa
Genaro Sosa(Chatham County Police)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a man they say is missing and possibly endangered.

Genaro Sosa was last seen July 15 after he went to the La Guana Lupana grocery store on Ogeechee Road. Police say, he never returned home.

Sosa was involved in a car accident on July 5, according to officials.

His family is concerned that injuries from the wreck may be a contributing factor in his disappearance.

Sosa is 5′7″, 175 lbs, has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, burgundy shirt, and black tennis shoes. He has a black eye and a small cut on his chin.

Please contact police with any information regarding his whereabouts.

