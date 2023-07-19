Chatham County 911 Communication Center experiencing staffing shortages

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County 911 Communication Center is still battling staffing shortages.

This comes as we’ve heard several complaints of people not being able to get a hold of an operator.

Employees of the 911 center currently training

“What’s the address of the emergency?”

To help during scary situations. But WTOC has heard from a couple of people who haven’t been able to get through to a call taker.

“I tried for probably 30 minutes to get a 911 operator.”

“No one answered the phone.”

911 Communication Director Diane Pinkney says there a few reasons you may not get someone on the phone. She says sometimes lines get tied up during accidents or storms. But another issue is staffing.

“But we want everyone to know that we’re working feverishly to make sure that we have the staff to answer those calls.”

“Here at the 911 communications center, Pinkney says there are 19 vacancies. 4 for call takers and 15 for communications officers.”

However, that’s a smaller shortage than November of last year when they needed 28 more employees.

Pinkney says they started feeling the staffing struggles during the pandemic. Three years later, they’ve asked for back up in tackling the call volumes.

“Chatham County Police they have allowed us to train some of their officers and personnel to help us to answer non emergency calls until we can stabilize.”

Pinkney hopes a new computer automated dispatch or CAD system coming in October will help operations run smoother and ultimately get to more calls.

“We want all of that information right there for the call taker to utilize to garner the best response to that complaint. It takes time for us to train people to do that. It kind of narrows the pool and you have to be able to handle the stressors involved.”

She says they are recruiting aggressively with 20 people preparing to test for vacant positions. She also wants to hear the public’s needs.

“If we aren’t doing something right let us know that.”

