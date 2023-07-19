Sky Cams
Dolan’s BBQ hosting fundraiser for 14-year-old injured in four-wheeler crash

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Owners at Dolan’s BBQ say this fundraiser for Georgia Kate is just one of many examples of Statesboro doing what Statesboro does when someone’s in need.

Crowds packed the place before, during, and after the usual lunch rush. Georgia Kate suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-wheeler crash two weeks ago. The restaurant announced they would donate 10 percent of what they make today to help the family with medical bills.

“As soon as we heard about what was going on with Georgia Kate, we immediately knew we wanted to do a percentage day. They’re good to us and support us and this is such a small thing we can do for them,” Dolan’s BBQ Sally McKinney said.

At least a few in the crowd today said they don’t know the family personally, but had heard about what they’re going through and wanted to help.

“We were just ready to jump in and do this to help because they would do the same for any of us.”

Some of Georgia Kate’s classmates started a lemonade stand yesterday and have already raised more than $1,000 to help.

Meanwhile others are planning fishing tournaments, BBQ plate sales, and more.

