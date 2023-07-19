FAA, county working to relocate church next to Hilton Head airport

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the oldest buildings on Hilton Head might not stand for much longer.

It’s a church right next to the island’s airport and is located inside what’s called a “runway protection zone.”

St. James Baptist Church has been at its location for 137 years. Bringing people together on Beach City Road through worship and music for generations.

Back in 1967, the airport opened next door and eight years later, the church’s leaders said their new neighbor gave them a scare.

He said a crash happened right in their back yard. But church leaders in the 70s refused to move. That changed in the last decade, though.

“The congregation keeps asking us when we are moving. Since we made the decision five years ago,” St. James Baptist Church Chairman of Trustees, Herbert Ford said.

Ford said they changed their mind when larger planes started coming to the airport.

“The church made a decision for safety reasons that it was best for us to move to a new location outside of the runway protection zone,” Ford said.

Since that decision, there’s been no relocation, as planes continue to fly a few hundred feet overhead. Looking to act, the church’s trustees have a plan.

“We hope when we move to the new location that we’ll be able to accommodate 250-300 people,” Ford said.

That’d be an increased capacity of about 100. They also want the historic school across the street relocated with them.

“We had estimated that cost about two years ago to be about $5 million,” Ford said.

To fund the project, they need help and that’s what is causing the several year-long delay. The FAA has to approve reimbursement for the project before work can begin. Beaufort County government said the federal agency rejected their initial proposal.

“For both the town of Hilton Head and the county, this is a high priority project for us,” Beaufort County Assistant County Administrator of Infrastructure, Jared Fralix said.

The county, town and church all now have to work together to draw up a new proposal that meets the FAA’s like-for-like regulation. Essentially meaning the agency will fund 90 percent of the project if they feel the new church is similar enough to the current one. That is proving subjective though, and the county wants to ensure whatever the next plan looks like, it gets approved.

“We want to make sure that what we submit gets the full 90% reimbursement that’s allowed,” Fralix said.

He’s trying to schedule a face-to-face meeting with the FAA, church and county to iron out those details, leaving the situation unresolved until that meeting can get on the books.

