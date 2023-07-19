Sky Cams
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus conference being held this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus has been serving people of color and those in our state who are disenfranchised for 50 years.

This weekend, they will celebrate their Silver anniversary in Savannah with their annual conference. During the conference, free workshops and break-out sessions will be open To the public.

State Representative Carl Gilliard is a member of the caucus and the de facto host for the three-day gathering of black leaders from all across the state

He says its important for Georgians to participate and get the information they need straight from their lawmakers.

“This is a great event to bring all these leaders, it’s the largest caucus in the nation, so brining all these senators and state reps together from all over the nation, to work together. This conference will focus on bringing people together, working together, and moving the state of Georgia forward,” State Representative Carl Gilliard said.

