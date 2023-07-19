Great Dane receives 2022 Safety award from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association for North America

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Company leaders say this award speaks volumes about Great Dane and this plant particularly.

The plant floor when silent for a little while as the whole shift celebrated the 2022 Safety award from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association for North America.

Great Dane’s president thanked the crew for their efforts and said safety on the job keeps floor leaders healthy to go home to their families each day and come back the next day.

“There are 30 plus trailer manufacturers that compete for this award. This plant has won, so that means we have the safest plant anywhere in this country, Mexico or Canada,” President Rick Mullininx said.

The award recognizes plants based on their size. Great Dane’s 400 workers in Statesboro puts them in the largest category.

Company leaders urged their workers to continue looking for ways to work even safer in hopes of winning this award again next year.

