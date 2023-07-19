Sky Cams
Hazy and hot, highs in the upper 90s!

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 90s. A few communities could reach 100 degrees for the first time this year!

For today, temperatures start out in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll warm to the mid 90s by lunchtime, feeling like 105 degrees. Highs peak near 100 during the afternoon, with heat index values will ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Be sure to remain hydrated and take breaks from the heat!

Afternoon highs should remain below record levels. A heat advisory will still be possible, especially on Friday with heat index values closer to 110 degrees possible.

Beach forecast: Wave heights will remain below 2 feet the next two days with a low risk of rip currents. Highs will be near 90 degrees, feeling over 100 degrees during the afternoons. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!

Rain chances increase over the weekend, as a cold front approaches.  The timing appears to be during the afternoon and evening of Saturday for showers. Our highs will then be knocked down into the low to mid 90s this weekend into Monday.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Don continues to loop around the Atlantic in between Bermuda and the Azores. This storm will gain a slight bit of strength as it moves toward Newfoundland this weekend. We will not feel any impacts in the United States.

