Heat safety top-of-mind while enjoying the Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Water Festival visitors are feeling the heat this week.

Staying safe in hot temperatures is important for people attending the festival, and directors say they’re ready.

With thousands of visitors expected to attend the Water Festival, directors say they have a strong safety plan that the staff has been briefed on.

“We also have EMS and fire around the park, all throughout the park, every night and day. And they have, they’re set up behind the stage so if you ever need for them, you can go right there, or you can look for any director or coordinator with the Water Festival and they will direct you or help you out with whatever you need,” Meghan Pierro said.

Directors will be in different themed uniforms throughout the week and can be found around the park to help visitors.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.