Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Heat safety top-of-mind while enjoying the Beaufort Water Festival

An aerial view of downtown Beaufort during the annual Water Festival Parade.
An aerial view of downtown Beaufort during the annual Water Festival Parade.
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Water Festival visitors are feeling the heat this week.

Staying safe in hot temperatures is important for people attending the festival, and directors say they’re ready.

With thousands of visitors expected to attend the Water Festival, directors say they have a strong safety plan that the staff has been briefed on.

“We also have EMS and fire around the park, all throughout the park, every night and day. And they have, they’re set up behind the stage so if you ever need for them, you can go right there, or you can look for any director or coordinator with the Water Festival and they will direct you or help you out with whatever you need,” Meghan Pierro said.

Directors will be in different themed uniforms throughout the week and can be found around the park to help visitors.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Montgomery Cross Road
Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
The Bar Bar is closing after 30 years
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah

Latest News

Dolan’s BBQ hosting fundraiser for 14-year-old injured in four-wheeler crash
Dolan’s BBQ hosting fundraiser for 14-year-old injured in four-wheeler crash
FAA, county working to relocate church next to Hilton Head airport
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus conference being held this weekend
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus conference being held this weekend
Chatham Co. Health Department hosting back-to-school clinics