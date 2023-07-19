I-16 closed for hours Wednesday morning due to wreck
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semitruck.
The crash happened around midnight between the I-95 exit and Dean Forest Road exit on eastbound I-16.
According to Pooler Fire Battalion Chief Lee Williams, a semitruck hit a guardrail and caught fire. He said the fire was minor.
The semitruck driver received minor injuries and no one else was hurt.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation. I-16 is back open to traffic.
