I-16 closed for hours Wednesday morning due to wreck

Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a...
Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semitruck.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semitruck.

The crash happened around midnight between the I-95 exit and Dean Forest Road exit on eastbound I-16.

According to Pooler Fire Battalion Chief Lee Williams, a semitruck hit a guardrail and caught fire. He said the fire was minor.

The semitruck driver received minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. I-16 is back open to traffic.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

