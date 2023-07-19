I-16 closed for hours Wednesday morning due to wreck

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semitruck.

The crash happened around midnight between the I-95 exit and Dean Forest Road exit on eastbound I-16.

According to Pooler Fire Battalion Chief Lee Williams, a semitruck hit a guardrail and caught fire. He said the fire was minor.

The semitruck driver received minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. I-16 is back open to traffic.

