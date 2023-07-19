Get a bird’s-eye view of Hilton Head Island by ziplining

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WTOC) - Summer break is winding down and some families may be looking for that last quick getaway.

And if your family thinks pushing your boundaries is fun...you may want to head to the Lowcountry.

Our Michaela Romero went off the beaten path...and off the ground...to show you a quick and energetic last-minute summer idea.

With so many options of activities for families to choose from on Hilton Head Island, it can be hard to pick just one.

But for adrenaline junkies, like Charlie Burke and his mother, those aren’t thrilling enough.

“I just like being in the air,” said Burke.

Annie Franklin, the daily operations manager at Adventure Hilton Head says something a little thrilling and challenging can be beneficial for everyone.

“It definitely is important to challenge kids, they are coming out here usually for the first time they are faced with something not just physically strenuous but mental but getting over those mental blocks is so important .”

And it’s watching guests conquer their fears that Franklin enjoys the most about her job.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to bond and be outside and get a little workout in while they all have their own individual experiences as well.”

For those that are considering stepping out of their comfort zone too...some thrill seekers say...just go for it.

“Just don’t listen to your fears and jump off the platform.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.