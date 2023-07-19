Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Get a bird’s-eye view of Hilton Head Island by ziplining

Soar through the trees at Hilton head Island
Soar through the trees at Hilton head Island(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WTOC) - Summer break is winding down and some families may be looking for that last quick getaway.

And if your family thinks pushing your boundaries is fun...you may want to head to the Lowcountry.

Our Michaela Romero went off the beaten path...and off the ground...to show you a quick and energetic last-minute summer idea.

With so many options of activities for families to choose from on Hilton Head Island, it can be hard to pick just one.

But for adrenaline junkies, like Charlie Burke and his mother, those aren’t thrilling enough.

“I just like being in the air,” said Burke.

Annie Franklin, the daily operations manager at Adventure Hilton Head says something a little thrilling and challenging can be beneficial for everyone.

“It definitely is important to challenge kids, they are coming out here usually for the first time they are faced with something not just physically strenuous but mental but getting over those mental blocks is so important .”

And it’s watching guests conquer their fears that Franklin enjoys the most about her job.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to bond and be outside and get a little workout in while they all have their own individual experiences as well.”

For those that are considering stepping out of their comfort zone too...some thrill seekers say...just go for it.

“Just don’t listen to your fears and jump off the platform.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a...
I-16 closed for hours Wednesday morning due to wreck
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill caused by cut fiber cables
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on St. Helena Island
Mallory Beach
Attorney: Settlement in Beach’s wrongful death lawsuit is about accountability

Latest News

Red cabbage indicator
Summer Science: Students walk us through using red cabbage as indicator to test acid, bases
Afternoon Break
Students walk us through using red cabbage as indicator to test acid, bases
Hobby horse fundraiser for Lupus awareness at Coach’s Corner
Hobby horse fundraiser for Lupus awareness at Coach’s Corner
Checking off immunizations to get ready for school
Checking off immunizations to get ready for school