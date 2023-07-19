Man indicted after fatal pedestrian vs vehicle crash

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury indicted a man following a fatal pedestrian vs vehicle crash.

Nathan Whitten was arrested after police say he used an emergency lane (the left shoulder) to pass stopped traffic on I-95 and ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian on Feb. 21 2023.

Whitten’s charges are listed below:

2 counts: homicide by vehicle in the first degree

1 count: driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs)

1 count: reckless driving

1 count: failure to maintain lane

