Memorial Health included in HCA Healthcare data breach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Memorial Health, said the personal data of about 11 million patients from 20 states may have been stolen in a data breach.
According to HCA, the information possibly stolen includes names, addresses, emails and appointment information – such as location and date.
HCA said that the breach does not include information like social security numbers, credit card information or clinical information.
HCA said in a news release that this breach has not and should not cause any disruptions to services.
The following locations were included in the data breach:
- Memorial Health UMC - Savannah
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Adult Primary Care
- Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Children’s Care
- Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Heart Care
- Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Surgical Care
- Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Urology Care
- Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Women’s Care
HCA created a webpage at hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate to keep patients informed.
For more information from HCA, please click here.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.