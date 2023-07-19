Memorial Health included in HCA Healthcare data breach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Memorial Health, said the personal data of about 11 million patients from 20 states may have been stolen in a data breach.

According to HCA, the information possibly stolen includes names, addresses, emails and appointment information – such as location and date.

HCA said that the breach does not include information like social security numbers, credit card information or clinical information.

HCA said in a news release that this breach has not and should not cause any disruptions to services.

The following locations were included in the data breach:

Memorial Health UMC - Savannah

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Adult Primary Care

Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Children’s Care

Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Heart Care

Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Surgical Care

Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Urology Care

Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Women’s Care

HCA created a webpage at hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate to keep patients informed.

For more information from HCA, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.