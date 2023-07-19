Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINITA, Okla. (Gray News) – A new theme park the size of Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to the Midwest.

On Wednesday, the state of Oklahoma announced the creation of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, a $2 billion entertainment destination scheduled to open in phases throughout 2025 and 2026.

The site will be located in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66.

American Heartland will consist of a 125-acre theme park – comparable to the size of Magic Kingdom – within a 1,000-acre development that will also include a large-scale RV park and campground.

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.”(Business Wire)

The Three Ponies RV Park and Campground will cover 320 acres and host 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins.

The RV park and campground area is scheduled to open in 2025, and the theme park and resort area is scheduled to open in 2026. The resort will include a 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park.

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.”

The design team for the theme park is made up of “the world’s best theme park designers,” the news release said, including more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.

American Heartland Theme Park will feature six lands to welcome guests on a journey through...
American Heartland Theme Park will feature six lands to welcome guests on a journey through “the best of the American story,” including Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.(Business Wire)

American Heartland Theme Park will feature six lands to welcome guests on a journey through “the best of the American story,” including Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom said the $2 billion investment will create more than 4,000 jobs with the hopes of long-term economic impact.

“Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further,” Bergstrom said.

The design team for the theme park is made up of “the world’s best theme park designers,” the...
The design team for the theme park is made up of “the world’s best theme park designers,” the news release said, including more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.(Business Wire)

Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies, said the new destination aims to attract more than 4.9 million guests per year, 2 million of which will be out-of-state visitors.

“The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world,” Adams said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Montgomery Cross Road
Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
The Bar Bar is closing after 30 years
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court
Dolan’s BBQ hosting fundraiser for 14-year-old injured in four-wheeler crash
Dolan’s BBQ hosting fundraiser for 14-year-old injured in four-wheeler crash
An aerial view of downtown Beaufort during the annual Water Festival Parade.
Heat safety top-of-mind while enjoying the Beaufort Water Festival
FAA, county working to relocate church next to Hilton Head airport