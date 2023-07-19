Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Hinesville fire station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville unveiled a new fire station on Wednesday.

City leaders say it’s been something the community has needed for a long time. It will remain conveniently located in the heart of downtown Hinesville.

Builders broke ground last February and held a special ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Hinesville Fire Chief Robert Kitchings says the opening of Station One means that they’ll not only be able to better serve the community, but also the firefighters of Hinesville.

This ribbon cutting – or uncoupling of fire hoses, rather, marks the start of a new chapter for the Hinesville Fire Department.

“We’ve been in the other building for a long, long time. It was built in 1978. Honestly, we probably outgrew it 20 years ago,” Chief Kitchings said.

The new building features 13 dorm rooms, five fire engine bays, an updated kitchen and living area, and a gym. It also features full bathroom facilities for women – something that was missing from the old building.

The project is made possible by SPLOST dollars and is expected to cost around $8 million once additional administrative offices are built, according to Kitchings.

“This is our home once every third day for these guys. It’s going to feel more like home, it’s going to be much more comfortable, they’ll be better rested,” Kitchings said.

The station is also dedicated to someone who will forever be a Hinesville firefighter. This plaque of Capt. Moe McDuffie, who died during a training exercise in 2018 is at the entrance to the station. The honor, coming as a surprise to Moe’s family.

“I pray and hope that they will serve the community with their heart, love, and dedication the same way Moe did,” Angela and Alyssa McDuffie said. “I miss him every single day. This is the smallest honor we could do to praise Moe. He deserves so much more. We just want to make sure that his legacy goes on, long after we’re gone.”

A piece of the department’s history that will always have a place in its future.

Next up is phase two of construction, which includes a new administrative building. Kitchings says they hope to have that completed by February 2024.

