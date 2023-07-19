Summer Science: Students walk us through using red cabbage as indicator to test acid, bases

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this Summer Science experiment Bailey, Lily, Ella and Reese show us how red cabbage can be used to test how acidic different liquids are.

When the indicator touches acid, it will turn a shade of pink.

When the indicator touches a neutral substance, it will turn a shade of blue.

When the indicator touches a base, it will turn a shade of green.

MATERIALS:

- Red Cabbage

- Several jars or small containers.

- Acids and bases to test (ex. Black coffee, vinegar, Sprite, Orange Juice, laundry detergent, toothpaste, egg whites, etc.)

STEP ONE:

- Chop up red cabbage and then blend.

STEP TWO:

- Select potential acids and bases to test, pour them into separate cups.

STEP THREE:

- Pour red cabbage indicator into the acid and base cups and wait for color to change (mix it to speed up process)

