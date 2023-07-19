Sky Cams
Summer Science: Students walk us through using red cabbage as indicator to test acid, bases

Red cabbage indicator
Red cabbage indicator(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this Summer Science experiment Bailey, Lily, Ella and Reese show us how red cabbage can be used to test how acidic different liquids are.

When the indicator touches acid, it will turn a shade of pink.

When the indicator touches a neutral substance, it will turn a shade of blue.

When the indicator touches a base, it will turn a shade of green.

MATERIALS:

- Red Cabbage

- Several jars or small containers.

- Acids and bases to test (ex. Black coffee, vinegar, Sprite, Orange Juice, laundry detergent, toothpaste, egg whites, etc.)

STEP ONE:

- Chop up red cabbage and then blend.

STEP TWO:

- Select potential acids and bases to test, pour them into separate cups.

STEP THREE:

- Pour red cabbage indicator into the acid and base cups and wait for color to change (mix it to speed up process)

Hobby horse fundraiser for Lupus awareness at Coach’s Corner
Checking off immunizations to get ready for school
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Conference
Hobby horse fundraiser for Lupus awareness at Coach’s Corner
