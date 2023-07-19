Town of Hilton Head throwing celebration to mark two big anniversaries

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head is throwing a near month-long party for a pair of big milestones they’re hitting this year.

The celebration is barely a month away for the 360th anniversary of the island being spotted by Captain William Hilton and the 40th anniversary‌ of the town’s incorporation.

“We wanted to really involve our entire community so we’re starting it off with a community picnic out here at Lowcountry Celebration Park on August 26,” Hilton Head Cultural Affairs Director Natalie Harvey said.

From there this park and other areas of the island will host events though September, with the closing concert scheduled for the 16th of that month. The town said it’s all to celebrate the history that has gotten this community to where it is today, with a lot of planning going into the events you’ll see.

“Many months back we put a committee together of town staff and some community members and everybody’s been so great to work with,” Harvey said.

The town is still looking for volunteers to help make sure these weeks of festivities go smoothly, including the ones happening at Lowcountry Celebration Park.

If you’re interested in being a volunteer, please click here.

