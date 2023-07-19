Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Town of Hilton Head throwing celebration to mark two big anniversaries

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head is throwing a near month-long party for a pair of big milestones they’re hitting this year.

The celebration is barely a month away for the 360th anniversary of the island being spotted by Captain William Hilton and the 40th anniversary‌ of the town’s incorporation.

“We wanted to really involve our entire community so we’re starting it off with a community picnic out here at Lowcountry Celebration Park on August 26,” Hilton Head Cultural Affairs Director Natalie Harvey said.

From there this park and other areas of the island will host events though September, with the closing concert scheduled for the 16th of that month. The town said it’s all to celebrate the history that has gotten this community to where it is today, with a lot of planning going into the events you’ll see.

“Many months back we put a committee together of town staff and some community members and everybody’s been so great to work with,” Harvey said.

The town is still looking for volunteers to help make sure these weeks of festivities go smoothly, including the ones happening at Lowcountry Celebration Park.

If you’re interested in being a volunteer, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Montgomery Cross Road
Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
The Bar Bar is closing after 30 years
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill caused by cut fiber cables
Great Dane
Great Dane receives 2022 Safety award from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association for North America
Chatham County 911 Communication Center experiencing staffing shortages
THE News at 5:30
Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill caused by cut fiber cables