Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill caused by cut fiber cables

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Verizon customers in the Richmond Hill and southwest Chatham County areas have been experiencing service issues.

According to Verizon, a construction crew accidentally cut fiber optic cables that serve cell sites in the area leading to disruptions.

Verizon said that engineers are working to fix the cables. The company said customers impacted should enable Wi-Fi calling to make and receive calls. You can learn more about Wi-Fi calling by clicking here.

911 calls in the impacted area should still go through.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.