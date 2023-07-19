Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill caused by cut fiber cables

The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Verizon customers in the Richmond Hill and southwest Chatham County areas have been experiencing service issues.

According to Verizon, a construction crew accidentally cut fiber optic cables that serve cell sites in the area leading to disruptions.

Verizon said that engineers are working to fix the cables. The company said customers impacted should enable Wi-Fi calling to make and receive calls. You can learn more about Wi-Fi calling by clicking here.

911 calls in the impacted area should still go through.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. Montgomery Cross Road
Commanding officer, sergeant major relieved of duties at Parris Island
The Bar Bar is closing after 30 years
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent
Man, woman plead guilty to killing British tourist in Savannah

Latest News

Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a...
I-16 closed for hours Wednesday morning due to wreck
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Mallory Beach
Attorney: Settlement in Beach’s wrongful death lawsuit is about accountability
Historic District Review Board
Beaufort’s Metropolitan Planning Commission vote against changing the structure of the Historic District Review Board