‘Better never rests’: Smart, Bulldogs take part in SEC Media Days on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A four-day run of the 2023 SEC Media Days kicked off in Nashville on Monday. On Tuesday, Kirby Smart and three player representatives took to the podium for Georgia.

Smart, known for having a yearly mantra, revealed this years’ slogan, “Better never rests.”

“Those are strong words when you think deep on it. Our kids understand it and have learned it. What drives us this season is intrinsic motivation. This team -- the 2023 team -- is still defining itself. We don’t know where that goes, but I love where it is at. I love the buy-in, I love that they love being around each other, love competing, and they love football,” Smart said.

For the players, the mantra keens in on not becoming complacent after two-straight national championships.

“Coming off of two national championships, we are just trying to stay hungry and be the best that we can be every single day. I feel like we are doing a good job at that and we just have to keep it going throughout fall camp and in to the season,” Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers expressed to the media on Tuesday.

Georgia will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus the University of Tennessee at Martin.

