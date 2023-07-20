Bond hearing scheduled for former Savannah police officer accused of theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Savannah police officer is back in court for a bond hearing.

Ernest Ferguson, who is currently under investigation for the shooting and killing of Saudi Lee, will appear in court Thursday afternoon on separate robbery charges.

Ferguson will appear before a judge in Chatham County Recorder’s Court to see if he can receive bond. Ferguson was just denied bond in June for this charge.

What changes could the judge be looking for Thursday to grant him bond? In June, a judge told Ferguson he would be willing to grant him bond if he got into a treatment center.

Ferguson previously told Savannah Police Internal Affairs he developed a drinking problem after his suspension for the shooting death of Saudi Lee in June 2022. He has never been charged for Lee’s death, though the case was investigated by the GBI and handed over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office in August 2022.

He’s in court Thursday on a robbery by sudden snatching charge. The Savannah Police Department has accused Ferguson of taking a $24,000 watch from a department store back in December - though he wasn’t served a warrant until April 10 of this year.

He was given the warrant in the Chatham County Detention Center, after being extradited there from a different robbery charge in Florida.

The bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. That bond hearing is scheduled for 2:00 today.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.