Bryan County leaders look at top priorities in new comprehensive plan

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the announcement of the Hyundai mega site, Bryan County has been going through some major changes.

County officials say that planning is the only way to manage these changes without overwhelming the county and its residents.

County leaders call the new comprehensive plan: Bryan Blueprint 2045.

There is a 23-page document of survey data filled out by over 800 residents of Bryan County. With the growth that the county has already started to see and will continue to see with the upcoming Hyundai plant, residents wanted to make sure that their concerns were addressed.

It’s been said that planning is the real prevention of chaos. This is exactly what Bryan County hopes happens as a result of their efforts.

Imagine this, the year is 2045. the Hyundai plant has been up and running for more than a decade and Bryan County has grown to the estimated 10,000 people. That’s what Bryan County is planning for right now, in 2023.

“The comprehensive plan is really a living document, every five years it is updated, because communities change in five years. And the real goal of these plans is to set character areas,” county public information official, Matthew Kent said.

Meaning the county would designate different areas for different purposes like industrial or residential. The Bryan Blueprint 2045 is a 26-page plan to address concerns about the growth that the county is and will be experiencing. Over the past year, county leaders have been holding public hearings, and collecting survey data that will help steer the county in the way its needs and wants to go.

According to the survey, residents have put Traffic and Congestion, Preservation, and Future Planning as their top three priorities. All of these are addressed in the plan.

“The citizens see the growth that is happening and what the roads look like right now, GDO has expedited a lot of their projects,” Kent said.

As for preservation, there is a plan for that too.

“We want to be proper stewards for the environment as well as making sure that we are growing at a responsible pace,” Kent said.

Things like boundaries and rezoning are all going into place to keep the growth controlled.

The county will be having its last public hearing in front of the council on Aug. 8.

