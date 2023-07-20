Chatham Co. Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Winding Way

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Winding Way.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 0 block of Winding Way.

Police say a man was killed. At this time, police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

