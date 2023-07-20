Education police chief discusses safety ahead of return to Savannah-Chatham County classrooms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Savannah-Chatham County are heading back to school on Thursday, Aug. 3.

At the top of mind for many parents when sending their child to school is safety.

In November 2022, police were called to Savannah High School after they received a call saying several people were hurt in a school shooting. It turned out to be a hoax, but officials still wanted to take action with Savannah Chatham County Board of Education Police already out doing safety checks around the community.

Chief Terry Enoch said Board of Education officers have been checking bus stop locations for potential dangers. He says they are updating their emergency plan as we speak in case of several situations, including active shooters on or near a school campus.

“We’re constantly looking at ways to enhance our response times, our response protocols, how we coordinate with other agencies. We’re in the 911 center now, that’s something that we have been working on. Being a part of the 911 center, if someone calls 911, we get that information immediately,” Chief Enoch said.

Chief Enoch said other updates to their plan also looks at more education on gang activity as required in a new bill passed this year. For safety reasons, he didn’t go into full detail about their plan. He did shed light on a shortage of school resources officers.

But no need to worry, according to Chief Enoch, who ensures your child’s safety is not being compromised.

“We’re working very hard to fill those vacancies. When school opens, there will be an SRO or School Safety Officer at every school. We will have enough staffing for that,” he said.

Chief Enoch also talked about how important it is to drive safely, keep your eyes on the road when school gets back in session and every day after.

