Effingham County Commission votes to privatize probation services

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effinghman County Commission voted to privatize their probation services after receiving notice from their past service that they would not be renewing their contract.

The commission also approved the new partnership with the Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, which is a private probation service.

The commission did state that this switch will not affect the overall budget. Instead, the funding will be covered in fees paid by the probationers.

This switch will go into effect Aug. 1.

