First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon with a chance for strong storms!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our two hottest days of the year are upon us!

Today is also a First Alert Weather Day. We will be under a Heat Advisory from 11AM - 6PM.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM - 6PM. Heat index values could reach as high as 112°!

There is also a slight risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening that could produce damaging wind gusts.

As for this morning, temperatures start out in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll warm to the mid 90s by lunchtime, feeling like 105+ degrees. Highs peak in the upper 90s during the afternoon, with heat index values will ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm Thursday. If a storm forms, it could produce gusty wind. Many of us will miss out on the rain and will be stuck with the heat.

First Alert: A few severe storms are possible this afternoon into the evening! The main threat is for damaging wind gusts.

If you are spending time outside, be sure to remain hydrated and take breaks from the heat! Afternoon highs should remain below record levels. A heat advisory will still be possible, especially on Friday with heat index values closer to 110+ degrees possible.

Beach forecast: Wave heights will remain below 2 feet the next two days with a low risk of rip currents. Highs will be near 90 degrees, feeling over 100 degrees during the afternoons. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen, the UV index will be extreme.

Rain chances increase over the weekend, as a cold front approaches. The timing appears to be during the afternoon and evening of Saturday for showers. A slight downtick in temperatures begins on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s. Our highs will then be knocked down into low 90s Sunday into the start of the work week. The front will likely stall nearby, keeping rain chances elevated on Sunday.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Don continues to loop around the Atlantic in between Bermuda and the Azores. This storm will gain a slight bit of strength as it moves toward Newfoundland this weekend. We will not feel any impacts in the United States.

We are also watching a tropical wave move off the coast of Africa. This system is disorganized and only has a 20% chance of developing over the next week.

