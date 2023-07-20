Lowcountry Supper tonight as Beaufort Water Festival brings millions of dollars to local economy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Water Festival will be holding its Lowcountry Supper on Thursday evening, giving visitors a taste of a seafood boil with local shrimp.

The Sea Eagle Market family is preparing the Lowcountry Supper. They’ve been here since 8 a.m. and will start serving at 6 p.m. They’ve got quite the boil going, but don’t take it from me, here’s what the head chef says goes into it.

“Tonight, we’re going to be cooking the Lowcountry Supper, which consists of 1,100 pounds of shrimp, 1,000 pounds of sausage, 2,500 ears of corn, 700 pounds of potatoes, 400 pounds of slaw, 20 gallons of cocktail sauce, and 75 watermelons,” Sea Eagle Market owner and operator, Craig Reaves said.

Reaves said that any leftovers from Thursday night’s boil will go to first responders.

The Beaufort Water Festival brings in people from around the country, and they’re bringing business with them. Beaufort business leaders say the festival brings in millions of dollars.

“Local retail shops see, you know, a 10% lift in their sales during this time of year. Restaurants see a 20% lift. Not only is it a fun time to get together with friends and family, but it’s also a boost to the economy,” Beaufort-Port Royal Convention and Visitor’s Bureau President and CEO Robb Wells said.

Wells said that the only time a 10 percent spending lift happens in the summer is during the water festival. The festival has nearly a $7 million economic impact.

Beaufort business owners are witnessing the influx of visitors.

“We’ve seen an increase in foot traffic. Especially during the week. Weekends are always busy anyway so it’s kind of hard to judge. During the week definitely we’ve seen an increase in traffic,” The Tea owner, Paul Ricard said.

