Man wanted for Tattnall County shooting arrested in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Marshals found a man wanted for murder at a Statesboro apartment complex.

They arrested 20-year-old Chase Craft at the Garden District apartments on Wednesday.

Craft is charged with murder after police say he shot and killed a man he got into a fight with. That’s after they found Travis Arnold dead at a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville last month.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Police looking for man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tattnall Co.

