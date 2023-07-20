Sky Cams
Man wanted for Tattnall County shooting arrested in Statesboro

Chase Craft
Chase Craft(Tattnall County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Marshals found a man wanted for murder at a Statesboro apartment complex.

They arrested 20-year-old Chase Craft at the Garden District apartments on Wednesday.

Craft is charged with murder after police say he shot and killed a man he got into a fight with. That’s after they found Travis Arnold dead at a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville last month.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Police looking for man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tattnall Co.

