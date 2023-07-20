Manufacturing business to bring more jobs to Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Industry in Liberty County gets bigger every day.

Economic leaders say this is one of the best years for new business in the county.

The Liberty County Development Authority has announced the Westin Group, a furniture maker, will build inside the county’s industrial park in Midway.

Westin Furniture is the fourth major industry announcement for Liberty County just this year, according to the development authority. It’ll be located at Tradeport East, the county’s industrial park located off of I-95 at exit 76.

Westin is expected to invest more than $25.6 million and create 80 jobs initially, which would increase to 180 jobs total in the future.

“That’s the most important thing. We’re creating jobs for our citizens. Good jobs for our citizens,” Liberty County Development Authority Chairman Allen Brown said.

With this most recent addition, Brown says there’s been nearly 500 jobs announced in Liberty County just this year. Other businesses include: Seohan Auto, a manufacturer for Bryan County’s Hyundai Metaplant, Creative Home Ideas – an online retailer for home décor, and Pallatize, an e-commerce company.

“It’s not just auto manufacturing-related businesses that are coming, those are coming to our area, but it’s really just put Coastal Georgia on the map to other industries. Some of these have nothing to do with the auto dealership,” Brown said.

This comes as the Georgia Department of Labor says the state experienced record high job numbers in June. Just last month, the state is up by 109,900 jobs, or 2.3 percent, compared to this time last year. Putting the total number of jobs at more than 4.9 million, an all-time high.

As for Liberty County, Brown says they’re starting to benefit from Hyundai’s move to their neighboring county.

“They are more than booming. There are years where we’ve had no interest from anyone. We’ve had interest from probably 25 industries this year. We’ve landed four of them so far, and we expect some more,” Brown said.

Construction on Westin Furniture has already begun, and Brown says it’s expected to be operational in about a year’s time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.