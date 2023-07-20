More than 80 open teacher positions in Savannah-Chatham schools ahead of start to new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the end of next week, teachers in Savannah-Chatham County public schools will return to the classroom.

To start the year, there are more than 80 open teacher positions at schools throughout the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. However, staffing for teachers is looking better than it did earlier this year.

Chief Human Resources Officer Ramon Ray said they need 84 more teachers. In February, district leaders said they had 120 open teacher positions.

Their focus areas this year are filling nine math, six science and 10 special education teacher positions.

In total, they have 2,800 teachers to start the year. 378 of them are new to the district and had their orientation on Thursday.

Ray says they are committed to educating students no matter how many vacancies they have.

“All the way through 12th grade, making sure we have a teacher inside those classrooms. It’s very critical that we are able to fill these positions and we are continuing to do that to the best we can,” Ray said.

There are also about 60 paraprofessional positions to fill.

