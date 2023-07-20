Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

More than 80 open teacher positions in Savannah-Chatham schools ahead of start to new year

SCCPSS
SCCPSS(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the end of next week, teachers in Savannah-Chatham County public schools will return to the classroom.

To start the year, there are more than 80 open teacher positions at schools throughout the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. However, staffing for teachers is looking better than it did earlier this year.

Chief Human Resources Officer Ramon Ray said they need 84 more teachers. In February, district leaders said they had 120 open teacher positions.

Their focus areas this year are filling nine math, six science and 10 special education teacher positions.

In total, they have 2,800 teachers to start the year. 378 of them are new to the district and had their orientation on Thursday.

Ray says they are committed to educating students no matter how many vacancies they have.

“All the way through 12th grade, making sure we have a teacher inside those classrooms. It’s very critical that we are able to fill these positions and we are continuing to do that to the best we can,” Ray said.

There are also about 60 paraprofessional positions to fill.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a...
I-16 closed for hours Wednesday morning due to wreck
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill caused by cut fiber cables
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on St. Helena Island
Nathan Whitten
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for deadly pedestrian-involved crash on I-95

Latest News

Beaufort County School District
Over 20 Beaufort County schools will have free breakfast, lunch thanks to federal program
Chatham Co. Health Department hosting back-to-school clinics
THE News at 4
Chatham Co. Health Department hosting back-to-school clinics
Savannah-Chatham’s Back to School Expo is this weekend
Savannah-Chatham’s Back to School Expo is this weekend