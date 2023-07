BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The musical lineup has been announced for the 2023 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.

Performing this year is Gary Allan, Travis Denning, Colby Acuff, Catie Offerman and Will Moseley.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival which begins on Oct. 20.

🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 The 2023 Entertainment is here, y’all! 👏 We are SO excited and SO ready to hang out with… 💥 Gary... Posted by Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on Thursday, July 13, 2023

