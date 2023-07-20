Over 20 Beaufort County schools will have free breakfast, lunch thanks to federal program

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With the help of a federal program, all students at over 20 schools in Beaufort County will get free lunch and breakfast.

The school district said the Community Eligibility Provision, a federally funded initiative, will help them serve low-income families.

The more than 20 participating schools in Beaufort County this year are: Academy for Career Excellence, Battery Creek High School, Beaufort Elementary School, Beaufort High School, Beaufort Middle School, Broad River Elementary School, Hilton Head Island Early Childhood Center, Hilton Head Island Middle School, Hilton Head Island School for Creative Arts and Daufuskie Island School, James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, Joseph Shanklin Elementary School, Lady’s Island Elementary School, Lady’s Island Middle School, Michael C. Riley Early Childhood Center, Michael C. Riley Elementary School, Mossy Oaks Elementary School, Port Royal Elementary School, Robert Smalls Leadership Academy, Red Cedar Elementary School, St. Helena Elementary School, Whale Branch Early College High School, Whale Branch Elementary School, and Whale Branch Middle School.

The Community Eligibility Provision is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Schools are eligible to participate if more than 40 percent of their students are determined to be low-income.

“There should be no cost to the district for the expanded services,” said district Chief Financial Officer Tonya Crosby. “This is a win-win for our students and the district.”

Parents or guardians who do not want their children to participate in the CEP program may contact Virginia Weekly at 843-322-0806 or at virginia.weekly@beaufort.k12.sc.us. Individuals wishing to make a formal appeal may contact Sheila Burtz at 843-322-5417 or P.O. Box 755, Beaufort, SC 29901.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.