Some new things for the new school year in Savannah-Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a new school year comes a few changes.

Here are some in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

For some children, getting on the bus is the first step to that excitement of a new year. Throughout the school year though, school bus driver Marqita Brown says sometimes kids get confused and parents don’t know where they are.

“A lot of kids, they’re getting mixed up, they get on the wrong buses. They get at the wrong stop,” said.

The district is hoping a new initiative will change that.

When kids get on the bus, they’ll scan their student ID. Their information will pop on a screen. You’ll be able to tell exactly when they got on and off the bus and what bus they took.

“It’s always a good addition for safety to know that which child is on the bus and off the bus,” Brown said.

Not all kids are able to ride the bus again this year with the district facing a shortage of about 70 bus drivers. Chief of Operations, Vanessa Miller-Kaigler said only kids who live within 1.5 miles of their zoned school, or are in an individualized education program that requires transportation, will be picked up.

When your child gets to school, there will be some changes geared towards boosting reading levels as the district battles low literacy rates.

Academic Affairs Officer Bernadette Ball Oliver says there will be two hours blocked off for literacy time for elementary students and an hour and a half blocked off for middle and high schoolers from now on.

And parents may see changes at home, too.

“Instructional strategies. They may see differences in the type of homework that comes home and they may see differences in how teacher communicate with them in terms of what they should be doing at home to actually support literacy with their child,” Chief Academic Affairs Officer Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.

When it’s time for lunch, students who qualify for reduced lunch will now be able to eat lunch for free.

“That financial barrier taken away will allow more kids to be able to enjoy our lunch,” co-head of the Nutrition Department, Eric Lutzenberger said.

They say parents must fill out a lunch application that will spell out qualifications for free lunch.

