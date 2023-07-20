Teen arrested and charged with attempted murder after Hilton Head Island shooting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE- A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting.

Deputies were sent to Hilton Head Gardens apartments after receiving an anonymous complaint of suspicious activity occurring in the complex Aug 12.

The anonymous tipster reported that several people were trespassing in a vacant apartment, police say.

Deputies were knocking on the door of the vacant apartment when a teen jumped out of the window and fled from deputies.

After a brief search, the teen was found sitting in a vehicle at the Sea Turtle Marketplace.

The 17-year-old was wanted in connection to the July 19, 2023 shooting incident at Hilton Head Gardens that left another teen injured.

He was 16 years old when the shooting happened. The teen was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, SC.

He faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Original Story- A teenager was injured in a shooting Wednesday night on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old was hanging out in the parking lot at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartment Complex with friends when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that limited information has been shared by witnesses.

Anyone who may have knowledge about this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Wilfong at 843-255-3439, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.