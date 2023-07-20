Teen injured in shooting on HHI; sheriff’s office said witnesses are not sharing much information

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Wednesday night on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old was hanging out in the parking lot at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartment Complex with friends when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that limited information has been shared by witnesses.

Anyone who may have knowledge about this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Wilfong at 843-255-3439, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

