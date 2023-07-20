Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Teen injured in shooting on HHI; sheriff’s office said witnesses are not sharing much information

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Wednesday night on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old was hanging out in the parking lot at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartment Complex with friends when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that limited information has been shared by witnesses.

Anyone who may have knowledge about this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Wilfong at 843-255-3439, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Eastbound I-16 was closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a...
I-16 closed for hours Wednesday morning due to wreck
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill caused by cut fiber cables
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on St. Helena Island
Nathan Whitten
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for deadly pedestrian-involved crash on I-95

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Savannah High School active shooter hoax
Education police chief discusses safety ahead of return to Savannah-Chatham County classrooms
THE News at 4:30
More than 80 open teacher positions in Savannah-Chatham schools ahead of start to new year
THE News at 4
Chatham Co. Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Winding Way
Lowcountry Supper tonight at the Beaufort Water Festival
Lowcountry Supper tonight at the Beaufort Water Festival