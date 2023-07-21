Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bystanders help rescue woman who crashed into river

Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep says a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped into the river and pulled the woman out of her car to the bank.
By Amber Spradley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A group of bystanders helped rescue a woman after she crashed into a river, according to authorities.

Authorities reported the woman was driving in Moss Point, Mississippi, when she veered off the roadway and crashed into the Pascagoula River at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We heard a loud crunch and looked up, and a car had hit the guard rail up here and went skimming into the water,” said James Firmin, who was sitting on his front porch at the time and watched the incident unfold before him.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the woman was experiencing a medical emergency, which caused the crash.

“She really was kind of in a daze,” Firmin said.

Firmin said that in the 15 years he has lived on the waterfront, he has witnessed about 12 wrecks but nothing quite like this.

“They didn’t hesitate,” he said, referring to the good Samaritans who rushed to help. “They ran right in and got her out as the car was filling up with water.”

According to Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep, a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped into the river and pulled the woman out of her car to the bank.

“It’s pretty neat to see individuals take action like that,” Firmin said.

Three other people nearby were ready to help. Brian and Laura Vance and Kendall Lett tended to Turner and the driver until first responders arrived.

“I’m not surprised at all that he didn’t hesitate,” Lennep said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s just always there to help folks. I’m not surprised that he did that, and all of the folks, really. We’ve got some good people in this neighborhood, and I’m proud to say that.”

Turner, the Vances and Lett were recognized during a city hall meeting Tuesday night.

“We coerced Brad into coming down to city hall, and the mayor presented him with a certificate of appreciation, also the others as well,” Lennep said. “They all were there and got presented a special proclamation by the mayor just to recognize their good deed.”

WLOX reached out to Turner, but he did not respond to their request for an interview.

“He doesn’t want the attention, but he appreciates everyone for recognizing that a good thing happened here and it had a good outcome,” Lennep said.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Winding Way
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon with a chance for strong storms!
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store
Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store
Beaufort County School District
Over 20 Beaufort County schools will have free breakfast, lunch thanks to federal program

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96
A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 2 people hop fence, steal little dog from back yard