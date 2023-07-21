First Alert Weather Day: Highs near 100 & chance of severe storms this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Afternoon storms may contain wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.

First Alert: It's going to be HOT again today. Heat index values will be near 110° again this afternoon, be sure to hydrate! pic.twitter.com/rCTNm4clu3 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 21, 2023

For today, temperatures start out in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated downpour or two will be possible during the morning, with a better rain chance in the afternoon/evening. We’ll warm to the mid 90s by lunchtime, feeling like 105+ degrees. Highs peak in the upper 90s during the afternoon, with heat index values will ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

The storms that move in during the late afternoon into the evening could produce heavy rain along with wind gusts near 60 miles per hour. Have your rain gear set out if you have Friday evening plans.

If you are spending time outside, be sure to remain hydrated and take breaks from the heat! Afternoon highs should remain below record levels.

Resources for heat

The City of Savannah is reminding the community to stay cool and hydrated. If you need a place to go, they shared a list of Cooling Centers, with some offering water.

Heat Advisory Alert! ☀️🌞 Stay safe and cool, Savannah! Heat index values up to 112 expected. City community centers are operating as normal, including pools and fire stations. Our partner facilities are also open and have resources available to assist anyone in need. pic.twitter.com/NTASgBLSvE — City of Savannah (@cityofsavannah) July 20, 2023

Beach forecast: Wave heights will remain below 3 feet the next two days with a low risk of rip currents. Highs will be near 90 degrees, feeling over 100 degrees during the afternoons. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen, the UV index will be extreme.

Rain chances increase over the weekend, as a weak front approaches. The timing appears to be during the afternoon and evening of Saturday for showers. A slight downtick in temperatures begins on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s. Our highs will then be knocked down into low 90s Sunday into the start of the work week. The front will likely stall nearby, keeping rain chances elevated on Sunday.

Next week, highs will be back near normal. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s with more of a typical summertime pattern upon us. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be possible through the middle of the week.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Don continues to loop around the Atlantic in between Bermuda and the Azores. This storm will gain a slight bit of strength as it moves toward Newfoundland this weekend. We will not feel any impacts in the United States.

We are also watching a tropical wave move off the coast of Africa. This system is disorganized and only has a 20% chance of developing over the next week.

