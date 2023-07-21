Hearing to be held Friday on motions to throw out murder charges in Leilani Simon case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our WTOC investigates team is continuing to look into the Quinton Simon case as it makes its way through the Chatham County Court system.

Friday there will be a hearing held on motions by Leilani Simon’s defense.

In the indictment, the state alleges that Leilani assaulted Quinton with an object, that resulted in serious bodily injury leading to death. The indictment doesn’t say what that object may have been.

In court documents, Leilani’s defense says that the murder counts on the indictment “fail to allege any manner of death, or the nature of any object or weapon which resulted in any serious injury to the victim.”

It goes on to say that the language of the indictment doesn’t give Leilani or her lawyers enough information to know specifically what she’s defending herself against.

We brought the court filings to Jonah Pine, a Savannah criminal defense lawyer with 27 years of experience, and he says that while he suspects the motion will be denied, it could still help the defense down the line.

“Ultimately what they’re asking is that a judge make a determination that there’s not enough there for the defense to be able to defend the case. And if they lose that, it’s preserved on appeal, which is very likely to be a thing that they’re conscious of. They want to make sure that they’re preserving their ability to be able to handle things on an appeal,” Pine said.

The state did file a response to the motion, describing exactly what they think happened to Quinton’s body after he was placed in a dumpster.

We do want to warn you some of the details are graphic.

Court documents filed by state prosecutors describe what they think happened to Quinton Simon’s body after he was placed in a dumpster.

That’s important because the defense is saying that because of the condition his remains are in, there’s no way of knowing how he died.

The state says that by the time Quinton’s body was found after a 6-week long search of a landfill, that it had undergone “severe trauma and composition”, also describing how his body would’ve been compressed by “the violence of the waste management system.”

The documents go on to say that if the murder charges were quashed because Quinton’s remains were in such bad condition it’s impossible to tell how he died, that would be the same things as saying “get rid of the body entirely, or do a good enough job trying, and the Court will reward your cunning and depravity by declaring you beyond the reach of prosecution for murder.”

Pine says that legal precedent is likely in the prosecution’s favor.

“There have been rulings, and some of those rulings have been cited by the prosecution in this case, that says that the amount of detail that a defendant is entitled to is not going to demand so much specificity when that specificity just doesn’t exist. And that doesn’t make the prosecution’s job any easier,” Pine said.

Back in February, the defense also filed a motion to quash a subpoena for journals, diaries, or other writings of Leilani Simon. Simon’s mother, Billie Howell, did turn over several journals to the court, though a ruling hasn’t been made whether they’ll be admissible.

The State has responded to the motion to quash the subpoena, directly challenging the defense’s stance.

Documents filed by the state say that the subpoena isn’t a de fact search warrant as the defense has claimed, but rather “maybe the only proper method for State to obtain this material” and that the subpoena is reasonable because the material is “pertinent and relevant.”

Judge Tammy Stokes is set to make a ruling on the defense’s motion at 2 p.m. on Friday.

