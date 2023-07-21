Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island swimmer being treated for possible shark bite

FILE PHOTO - Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A swimmer on Hilton Head Island was taken to the hospital for a possible shark bite, according to the town.

A man reported he was bitten by a shark on the foot while in the Sea Pines area around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. The man said he was in waist-deep water at the time.

According to the Town of Hilton Head, the man was helped by Shore Beach Service personnel and was taken to the hospital with an apparent bite wound.

Shore Beach Services has closed the water between beach markers 33 and 42 for the remainder of Friday.

