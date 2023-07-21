Sky Cams
More Fort Stewart soldiers deploy to Europe

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart deployed for Europe on Friday.

They’ll be assisting the country’s NATO allies in Poland as the war in Ukraine continues.

These 70 soldiers are part of the 4,500 3rd ID soldiers deploying to Europe just this year.

“I feel great. I feel safe and secure of my team.”

They’re part of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, assisting with supplies and logistics to make overseas missions and training possible.

“We do everything from receiving more soldiers. We have an HR company that does that. Maintaining fleets, maintaining all of the equipment that we have in Europe, making sure that all training has the fuel, water, and food that they need,” 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Commander Col. Jennifer McDonough said.

Whether it’s their first deployment.

“I’m just ready to learn from anybody and everybody, and come back home and share that with my loved ones here,” Sgt. Linoshka Castellano-Salgado said.

Or one deployment of many.

“My wife and I, we’ve been married 12 years. This is our fifth time apart, it’s always hard, but we figure out how to bounce back from it each and every time,” Lt. Col. Michael McDaniel said.

These soldiers are all making the commitment to serve their country. Leaders with the brigade say they make sure their families are supported.

“We know that we leave a gap when we deploy, but we’ve made sure we have the right people in place to fill that gap.”

Then it was wheels up—to answer the call to serve. Other groups of 3rd ID soldiers will do the same. They’re set to deploy throughout the rest of the summer.

This deployment is expected to last nine months.

