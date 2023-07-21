Sky Cams
Moviegoers hit the theaters this weekend to see Barbie movie premiere

By Michaela Romero
Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Barbie movie premiere is today which means many of you may be heading to the theaters this weekend to watch the iconic childhood staple toy on the big screen.

We headed to the A-M-C movie theater in Savannah as they welcomed fans into Barbie’s World by parking a decked-out pink Barbie truck outside of the building. Before they headed inside to watch, we asked them what Barbie means to them.

If you are interested in going here are the showtimes for Friday:

NCG Cinema - Savannah

3001 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31404

1:45 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:30 PM,5:15PM, 6:15 PM,7:15PM, 8:00 PM,9:00PM, 10:00 PM

AMC CLASSIC Savannah 11

1150 Shawnee Street, Savannah, GA 31419

1:45 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 6:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:30 PM, 9:30 PM, 10:45 PM

Pooler Cinemas

425 Pooler Parkway, Pooler, GA 31322

2:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 4:30 PM, 5:30 PM, 6:00 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 9:00 PM, 9:30 PM, 10:00 PM, 10:30 PM

Royal Cinemas 14 & World’s Tallest IMAX

5 Towne Center Court, Pooler, GA 31322

2:00 PM, 2:40 PM, 3:20 PM, 4:00 PM, 4:40 PM, 5:20 PM, 6:00 PM, 6:40 PM, 7:20 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:40 PM, 9:20 PM, 10:00 PM

Cinemark Bluffton

106 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910

1:55 PM, 2:45 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:10 PM, 4:45 PM, 5:35 PM, 6:20 PM, 7:00 PM, 7:35 PM, 8:25 PM, 9:10 PM, 9:50 PM, 10:25 PM, 11:15 PM

Park Plaza Cinema Hilton Head Island

33 Office Park Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

2:10 PM, 4:10 PM, 4:40 PM, 6:50 PM, 9:20 PM

Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store
